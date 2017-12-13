18. feb 2018 12:05
0
UX designer Jesper Bylund
This week we interview Jesper Bylund, a swedish UX designer.
Each week we interview a creator, developer, designer or a entrepreneur to discover what their day is like. Read about what their challenges are and what they do to get motivation for their work day.
18. feb 2018 12:05
0
This week we interview Jesper Bylund, a swedish UX designer.
11. feb 2018 07:57
0
Ivan is a developer, UX designer, and entrepreneur. He runs the company QotoQot from Chile.
04. feb 2018 17:54
1
Jakob works remotely for GitHub in the worlds best office, his own RV.
14. jan 2018 08:34
0
Read about James Rose who is a software developer running his own company building SaaS products.
16. feb 2018 07:04
0
If you don't have a morning routine you're satisfied with, maybe you should try this one?
15. dec 2017 06:39
1
It's been one month since A Hacker's Day was launched. Here are some of the statistics and what's coming next.
13. dec 2017 06:53
0
I'm starting a blog on this site hoping it will attract even more users to my site. In this first post I'm just going to explain a little bit about what the blog is going to be about.
If you want to be interviewed about how you spend your day, share your productivity tips and what you do every day? Send us an e-mail at hello@ahackersday.com
Want to contribute to the further development of A Hacker's Day?
Give me a dollar or two through Paypal.me.